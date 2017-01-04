4 feared dead, houses burnt in renewed A’Ibom, Cross River boundary crisis – P.M. News

Pages Navigation Menu

4 feared dead, houses burnt in renewed A'Ibom, Cross River boundary crisis

4 feared dead, houses burnt in renewed A'Ibom, Cross River boundary crisis
Four persons were feared dead and scores of persons injured in the renewed boundary crisis between Oku Iboku community in Akwa Ibom and Ikot Offiong in Cross River. Mr Bassey Essien Bassey, a former Vice Chairman of Itu Local Government Area, …
