4 Schools Receive British Council International School Award

Four schools in Nigeria, on Monday were awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of their work to bringing the world into the classroom.

The schools, which includes, Hallel College(Port-Harcourt) Oxbridge Tutorial College(Lagos), Redeemer’s International Secondary School (Lagos) and Start-Rite School (Abuja) were awarded based on outstanding performance in international education, haven maintained links with international partners.

The schools had included works such as ‘International day of zero tolerance to female genital mutilation’, ‘Impact of global social media on education’, ‘AIDS awareness’, ‘Religions of the world’, ‘Let’s go Green- sustainable living and protection of the environment’, ‘Historical sites of the world’, Cultural festivals around the world’, ‘Children in need’, ‘Active citizenship’, ‘Our beautiful planet’ in their curriculum.

The activities were included to prepare the students to live and work as global citizens.

Speaking, an official at the British Council, Mr John Rolfe said, “international dimension to children’s education ensures that they are truly global citizens and helps prepare them for successful future careers in an increasingly global economy

“The school’s fantastic international work has rightfully earned it this prestigious award. The International School Award is a great chance for schools to demonstrate the important work they’re doing to bring the world into their classrooms.”

The British Council, which is the United Kingdom’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities in a bid to create understanding between UK and other countries encourages and supports schools to develop international works

