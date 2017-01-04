4 Simple Action Steps To Finding Happiness

Clap with me if you feel happiness is the key to success in every sector of your life. It’s true! When you’re happy, your mind, body, and spirit are aligned with the universe, and all of those aspects are working together to create an extraordinary life.

Happiness is just that important to long-term success in every facet of being. So I’m going to break it down to four concepts that you can implement in your day-to-day life to create happiness and prosperity wherever you focus.

Your Vigilant Drive

Vigilance is the action of careful observation, watchfulness, attentiveness, and mindfulness. Your vigilant drive is what makes you aware, awakens you, and keeps you on par with your purpose. On a more basic primitive level, it keeps you alive.

So how do you find happiness with vigilance? You’ve got to create a lifestyle for yourself that puts you on a path of chasing something you desire (rather than being whipped into it). Then, the vigilance acquired on that journey is positive, pleasurable, and we’re happy to ride it all the way to the goal.

Being on the whipped side of vigilance forcibly may still get you results, but you won’t be as happy about it when something/someone is forcefully driving you to action. This is negative vigilance. You will likely be highly stressed and unsatisfied. So, ensure your drive is fueled by positive vigilance in order to acquire happiness the right way.

Finding Your Purpose

This is a very important next step. Once you have recognized and started living with positive vigilance, you have initiated the journey, which will propel you to find your evolving purpose. You’ve got to be aware, alert, and open to hints that the universe sends you. If you follow those breadcrumbs, you will find your purpose because every time you pick up one of those tiny seemingly insignificant crumbs, you will instantly be filled with warmth and light. This will lead you to happiness and that feeling will continue all the way to the next breadcrumb. This is your trail to finding your purpose.

Getting In Flow

The crucial component to finding happiness stems straight from finding your purpose. It is the need to be “in flow”. Daniel Pink wrote a book called Drive that details this concept brilliantly.

You don’t get in flow by doing things “you have to do”. You get in flow when you do things that fulfill you. You may need to get creative to make what fulfills your heart put food on the table, but that’s the game of life we all have to figure out.

Being in flow is the point you reach when you’re not thinking about whatever you’re doing, you’re completely on purpose, your long-term vision is clear, you’re just in the groove doing it! When you’re in flow, taking steps is easy, and you love what you’re doing. When action doesn’t feel like work, that’s being in flow. And when you’re in flow, you’ve found joy.

Flow accentuates the importance of happiness. If you want to be more successful and more joyful and if you want to give back to more people, those goals become an upward spiral once you’re in flow.

My Formula To Happiness

If you build a practise like this in your life, you’re going to be purposefully working towards a bigger and better future. Happiness is a natural byproduct of that vision. The further down the path you go, the more happiness you will find.

Do something you love every day, whether it means reading, going for a run, teaching, gardening, or a combination of a couple or a few of these things. Practice gratitude. A quick and easy way to raise your happiness level is writing in a journal dedicated to things you’re grateful for each day. It works every time. Perform random acts of kindness. It’s unbelievable how performing small gestures for random people can bring you so much joy. Meditate daily. Find the kind of meditation that works for you. Yoga is a moving meditation that works for me. Exercise. The more intense your workout is, the happier you will be. It’s scientifically proven, so go for it! Be mindful. Really pay attention to what you’re doing, consciously create your life with each purposeful action.

That’s it. Implement these concepts into your life and happiness will be yours. Now go forth and prosper!

