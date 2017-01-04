4 Superfoods that Will Help You Lose Weight

For many people, the first thought that pops into their minds when they think about losing weight is dieting and exercise. Although this not an unfounded thought, there are other, less arduous ways to lose weight. Instead of subtracting things out of your meal, you may be surprised to hear that there are foods that you can add to your daily meals that will help you lose weight. In this article I will compile a list of some of these superfoods.

Black Beans

Black beans can pack an amazing amount of protein into a small portion of food. Protein can help you lose weight because of its high thermic effect. This effect refers to the amount of energy, above your resting metabolic rate, that is required for your body to process food. A high thermic rate means that it takes a lot of energy to process the food. The calories used to process food then, have no chance of being stored as fat. In essence this high thermic effect refers to the fact that your body is put to work when processing these foods. In a way, it’s like an automatic exercise.

Oats

Sometimes the best foods that you can add to your diet when you are trying to lose weight are foods that make you feel full. Oats can do this for you. Oats are very high in fiber which will help fill you up as well as keep you full. By getting full during your meal, you are less likely to eat too much. By remaining full after you have eaten, you lessen your desire for potentially unhealthy snacks. Oats also provide you with healthy carbohydrates that will boost your metabolism and help you burn fat.

Blueberries

Blueberries are an excellent food to add to any meal or to snack on. These small fruits have known anti-aging effects and can pack a significant amount of fiber. As with the oats, this fiber can help you get full and stay full thereby lessening the chances that you will want to snack in between meals. If your desire to snack between meals is too great, blueberries can be an excellent replacement for your regular, unhealthy snack.

Salmon

Salmon is another source of lean protein that can make you feel full without any unnecessary fat. In addition, salmon is packed with monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) which can help keep your heart healthy. Salmon is very high in protein and as such, offers the same high thermic effect as the black beans noted above.

If you find yourself incorporating these superfoods into your daily diet but want to further your weight loss, try committing to a full diet plan. The HCG diet might be right for you. This stands for the Human Chorionic Gonadotropin very low calorie diet and it involves 4 phases that will put you on track to a healthy lifestyle. It would be wise to keep these superfoods in your diet while you are doing any exercise or diet plan. The health benefits that they provide cannot be overstated.

The list of superfoods that will help you lose weight compiled here should give you a way to get your foot into the door of leading a healthy lifestyle. With this information, you will be able to make the necessary changes to begin your weight loss journey. Good luck!

