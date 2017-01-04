4-yr-old girl sold for N350,000 in Enugu, recovered in Abia

By Chinedu Adonu

A four-year-old girl (names withheld), pupil of Unity Nursery/Primary School, Inyi, Enugu State, allegedly stolen by her mother’s younger sister and the boyfriend, and sold to one Florence Nwokocha for N350,000, has been recovered by police operatives in Abia State.

This was disclosed by Enugu State Police Command in a statement in Enugu yesterday.

The Command’s spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, said report of the missing girl was made to the police on December 15, 2016 by Inyi community.

According to him, “following the development, the incident was reported to the state command where it was referred to the Gender/Anti-Human Trafficking section of the state Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department.

Arrests

“In the course of investigation and following intelligence report, one Miss Chinedu Chukwu, who was later discovered to be the immediate younger sister to the mother of the victim, Chinecherem, was nabbed and taken in for questioning.

“Following the revelation she made, Mr. Osunkwo Chinonso, was also nabbed and further revelations revealed that Chinonso is Chinedu Chukwu’s boyfriend.

“They had, on that fateful day, conspired and proceeded to the girl’s school and allegedly tricked and whisked her away to Iho Olokoro in Umuahia, Abia State, where the child was allegedly sold to one Florence Nwokocha at N350,000.

“Police detectives, armed with information, arrested Nwokocha, who assisted the police to recover the girl on January16 from where she was kept at Faulks Road in Aba, Abia State, awaiting another buyer with a fabulous amount of money.”

Amaraizu noted that police had launched a full scale investigation and manhunt for the girl’s keeper in Aba.

“All the suspects are assisting the police in their investigations just as the little girl has rejoined her family,” he added.

My sister shocked me—Victim’s mother

The girl’s mother, Mrs Irechukwu, thanked God and the police for their prompt action and discreet investigations, which led to the arrest of all the suspects and rescue of her daughter.

She said she was, however, shocked by her immediate younger sister’s involvement, saying that she never believed that her sister could do such a thing to her.

