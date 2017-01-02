40 Insurance Companies To Recapitalise

No fewer than 40 out of the 58 insurance companies operating in the country will be required to recapitalise their shareholders’ fund this year, LEADERSHIP has exclusively gathered.

The planned recapitalisation follows the drop in shareholders’ fund of the insurance companies, which is now below statutory requirement. The recapitalisation, it was learnt, is to enable the companies cope with the current business realities.

The last recapitalisation exercise in the industry was done nine years ago. The exercise saw life insurance companies increase their capital base from N150 million to N2 billion, with non-life licence moving from N200 million capital base to N3 billion, while composite insurance licence which was being issued for N350 million before recapitalisation shot up to N5 billion.

It was also learnt that there have been incessant calls for another round of recapitalisation by some concerned stakeholders in the sector, especially with the current capital base which has been described as not reflecting current business realities.

The new recapitalisation process, investigation shows, will categorise underwriting firms into tiers, with the level of capitalisation determining the risks businesses underwrite.

The new capital base would be adequately spelt out in the Risk Based Supervision (RBS) framework that would be made public in the first quarter of 2017, LEADERSHIP gathered.

As it stands, the shareholders’ funds of some underwriting firms have dropped below statutory requirement. The shareholders’ funds of seven firms are presently below statutory capital requirement, while those of 10 others are slightly above the required capital base according to the 2014 Insurance Digest, which is the latest publication of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA).

This shows an urgent call for recapitalisation for the insurance industry to be an active player in the financial sector of the economy.

The new supervision template, investigation shows, would also translate to business specialisation where some underwriters would be restricted to a particular line of business because of their low capital base, while some insurers would be asked to upgrade their capital base if they want to play in a particular market, such as aviation, marine and oil and gas.

Apart from the fact that there is no longer a uniform capital base among operators, there are strong indications that some illiquid operators may adopt mergers and acquisitions to continue to operate in the insurance industry.

The commissioner for insurance, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Alhaji Mohammed Kari, asserted that capitalisation is the way forward for insurance firms.

According to him, “Consolidation is inevitable. We have many players in the industry that do not add value to the services they provide, both in the intermediary and insurance sectors. Consolidation does not mean just an additional capital; it could be redefining and identifying the type of insurance business you want to operate.

“For instance, if you did not have as much capital as company B, you would operate within the confines of your capital. Today, we have capital as the only basis for operation, and if you meet the minimum capital, you can operate.”

The current legislation, he said, had structured the industry into Life, General and Miscellaneous, adding that if one is licensed to do general business, it means that with N3 billion, such a firm can attempt to insure a petroleum refinery or can claim the right to insure an airline, which, he said, is not right looking at the foundation of insurance.

“This is because, to be able to hold a risk, you must have enough asset base to cover the risk. So, risk-based is being able to identify your financial capability. If your financial capability does not guarantee you to insure an oil refinery or airline, you will not be allowed to do so.

“Your financial ability may be to insure a Keke NAPEP, then, you will be a specialist in Keke NAPEP insurance. That is what risk-based is going to be,” he explained.

He pointed out that the new supervision model would require a review of the minimum capital requirement to measure its adequacy.

“If not,” he contended, “we would require additional capital to meet that minimum. But if it is okay, we would just require the classification of companies’ assets plus the extra needed to get into the class of business one wants to undertake.”

The minister of finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, had earlier said the insurance sector needed another round of recapitalisation in order to reposition, adding that there is no alternative to recapitalising the sector.

“The first top three banks in the country have over N30 billion capital base each, while the top three insurance companies’ capital base is less,” she said.

The finance minister explained that the main aim of the reform is to ensure the emergence of bigger and stronger players in the industry.

She said: “The principal objective of the reform is to have emergence of bigger and stronger players with enhanced capacity, restoration of confidence of the public, and enhancement of international competitiveness of local operators.”

Prior to this time, Nigeria insurers had operated on marginal scale and that accounted for why the market had not benefited much, especially from oil and energy business.

When LEADERSHIP enquired about the preparedness of insurers to adjust to this development, some said they were already operating within their capital base and trying to avoid taking businesses they have no capacity for, as spelt out in the RBS, to underwrite.

LEADERSHIP investigation shows that some insurance companies are already planning ahead of the commencement of the new supervision framework that will signal a new form of capitalisation in the industry.

For instance, Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) Plc has completed the sale of its 75 per cent stake to Insurance Resourcery Consultancy Services Ltd (IRCSL), which, by this transaction, has become a major shareholder in the insurance company.

On the other hand, a Cote D’Ivoire Insurance Company, Sunu Assurances Vie Cote D’Ivoire, earlier in the year, acquired a 60 per cent stake in Equity Assurance.

Also, Cornerstone Insurance has acquired Finsurance in a bid to expand its operations, so Finsurance is now operating as a subsidiary of Cornerstone Insurance.

Speaking on this development, the managing director, Finsurance, Mr Polycarp Didam, said: “This is different from what applied in the past where the regulator will have to increase capital base of companies. This time, it is internal, that is, within the organisation. The company decides the kind of risk it wants to underwrite and decides the capital.”

For Finsurance, he said the board is already proactive while awaiting the regulator to come out with appropriate guidelines.

“We are already looking ahead to determining the kind of risk we want to play and the appropriate capital too,” he stated.

Speaking on how his company will operate under RBS, the group managing director, Royal Exchange Plc, Alhaji Auwalu Muktari, said his firm would be an active player in the area of risk-based structure.

According to him, the company is only waiting for the final directive from the regulatory body.

“We have to examine our shareholders’ funds and the areas we have been playing so well because the risk-based (system) will affect all aspects of our businesses.

“As of today in Royal Exchange, we are looking at increasing our shareholders’ fund to enable us play at the top and actively position the company to be among the first players in the insurance industry in Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

On his part, managing director, Anchor Insurance Ltd, Mr. Mayowa Adeduro, believes that risk-based supervision is the right way to go because there are some companies, supposedly with big capital, but based on the risk they had underwritten, are undercapitalised.

So also, he said, some companies, supposedly called small players, but with the volume of their business, are over-capitalised.

