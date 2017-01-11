400L Student of the University of Port Harcourt is Currently Missing (Photo)
A University of Port Harcourt student identified as Henry Ejike Chiokwa, has been missing for 47 days.
The young man’s sister who took to her Facebook cries to Nigerians for help to locate him. See details below;
The post 400L Student of the University of Port Harcourt is Currently Missing (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG