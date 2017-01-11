Pages Navigation Menu

400L Student of the University of Port Harcourt is Currently Missing (Photo)

A University of Port Harcourt student identified as Henry Ejike Chiokwa, has been missing for 47 days.

The young man’s sister who took to her Facebook cries to Nigerians for help to locate him. See details below;400l-student-of-the-university-of-port-harcourt-is-currently-missing-photo-1

