‘404’ Wahala: Welder kills friend over dog meat in Lagos

A man has been remanded in prison for beating his close friend and kinsman to death following an argument over a plate of dog meat.

A 26-year-old man, Onwe Ozoemelem, has been murdered by his close friend, Sunday Hycenth, a 27-year-old welder, over N500 dog meat, popularly called 404, in the FESTAC Town area of Lagos State.

Punch reports that Hycenth who has been arrested by the State Police Command had beaten Ozoemelem to death over the meat bought by a friend of the deceased, following an argument that ensued between them.

The suspect had allegedly hit the deceased with fist blows on the chest after which he slumped and was rushed to a hospital, where he subsequently died.

It was gathered that Hycenth, an indigene of Ezzamgbo in Ebonyi State, and Ozoemelem who hailed from Ezza North area of the same state, had gone to a popular dog meat joint in the area on December 30, 2016, to savor the delicacy when the incident happened.

Narrating how the incident happened, the suspect said:

“The man that bought the meat for us is like a big brother. We started sharing it in the order of seniority. The meat had gone around and it remained two pieces for me and the deceased.

He suddenly picked the two and ate them. He then dropped the plate. I challenged him for eating the meat and he said the man that bought it didn’t say I must also eat from it.

I told him if he needed to eat meat that badly, he should have gone back to his village and that was how the fight started.

After some minutes, we were separated by other people and I went inside my room to drink water and change my clothes.

A few minutes afterward, Onwe (Ozoemelem) began groaning with pain and complained of chest pains and I was even one of those who rushed him to a hospital in the area.

I didn’t punch him or use any object to hit him. It was just a normal fight and he was on top of me when we were separated.

He told me he did not smoke because he had a chest pain that had been disturbing him for some time. I didn’t kill him,” Hycenth said.

The suspect who was arraigned before an Ebute-Meta Magistrate’s Court on one count of murder was however remanded in prison as his plea was not taken by the Magistrate, Mrs. M.O. Olajuwon, till the next adjourned date on to February 6, 2017.

It was learned that the police were awaiting the result of the autopsy conducted on the corpse while the families of the victim and suspect were making plans to bury Ozoemelem in his home state.

