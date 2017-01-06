419: Middle-aged man arraigned in court for fraud

One Patrick Mbak has appeared before an Ota Magistrates' Court over fraud charges.

A 55-year-old man has been arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State for fraud .

The suspect, Patrick Mbak, appeared before the court on Friday, January 6, 2017, for allegedly collecting N220,000 under false pretence, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mbak, who resides at Iyana Ilogbo, Ota, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and collecting money under false pretence .

The court heard that the accused committed the offences in November at about 2:30 pm at Araromi Street, Ota, Ogun.

The Prosecutor, Cpl. Chudu Gbesi, said the accused collected N220,000 from one Nwadebia Samuel, under the pretext of monthly contribution but refused to return the money as of the time he was meant to do so.

Gbesi said the offences contravened sections 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Mbak, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Senior Magistrate, Mr S. O. Banwo, presiding over the case, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Banwo ordered that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court, be gainfully employed, swear to an affidavit of means and produce evidence of tax payment from Ogun government.

He added that the sureties are to submit four recent passport photograph to the court with their addresses verified by the police.

Banwo adjourned the case to January 17 for hearing.

