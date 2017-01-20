44-yr-old Jigawa woman loses sextuplets at birth

A 44-year-old woman, Hanne Sulaiman, has given birth to sextuplets in Dutse, Jigawa, 18 years after giving birth to a set of twins, at Dantaye village in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

Hundreds of people trooped to the General Hospital, Dutse, to see the woman.

A 60-year-old traditional birth attendant, TBA, who took delivery of the first two babies some minutes after 12a.m., Sunday, said that she had never come across such incident throughout her experience.

According to her, “when she delivered, one was alive and one died. But after some minutes the other died too.”

Ms Aziba Rebecca, a health worker at the Basic Health Clinic Sakwaya, who took the delivery of two other babies on Monday, said that the woman delivered at about 5p.m.

Rebecca, a trained Community Birth Attendant, CBA, further said that the woman was later referred to General Hospital, Dutse, for proper medical attention.

She said: “She was brought to this facility between 3p.m and 4p.m., after she gave birth to two babies at home. She also delivered two babies here, all males, one alive one dead. But before we referred her to Dutse, the other died also.”

Hajiya Hajara Bello, a midwife in-charge of the Maternity Ward at the General Hospital, confirmed that Mrs Sulaiman was received on referral from Sakwaya Basic Health Clinic.

Bello said: “She was checked and discharged from the General Hospital. But she was brought back the following day, where she delivered the sixth baby at about 8.30a.m.

“We will check her Packed Cell Volume, PCV, and if there is no problem, we discharge her to go home and rest.”

Malam Halliru Sulaiman, the woman’s husband, who confirmed the development, said his wife gave birth to six babies, but they all died.

“But we have left everything to Allah, the Giver and Taker,” said Sulaiman.

Mrs Sulaiman, who looked healthy and strong, told newsmen, who visited her at the General Hospital that she has been attending antenatal when the pregnancy was four months old.

“But I am feeling okay now; no pain anywhere on my body. I have left everything to Almighty Allah as I already have five children,” she said.

