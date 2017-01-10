Pages Navigation Menu

48 Teams to Participate in FIFA World Cup from 2026

World football governing body, FIFA has announced that the 2026 World Cup will have 48 teams in 16 groups of 3 nations. FIFA’s ruling council on Tuesday unanimously approved an expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams in 2026, with a format of 16 groups of three nations. FIFA President, Gianni Infantino had made […]

