48 Teams to Participate in FIFA World Cup from 2026
World football governing body, FIFA has announced that the 2026 World Cup will have 48 teams in 16 groups of 3 nations. FIFA’s ruling council on Tuesday unanimously approved an expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams in 2026, with a format of 16 groups of three nations. FIFA President, Gianni Infantino had made […]
