Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 actions that could get you thrown out of your flight

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

You are probably wondering: Why would I be kicked off a plane when I have already spent money on the ticket, checked in and boarded? Truth is, it happens all the time! And Yes! even in Nigeria….

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.