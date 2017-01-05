5 Best Video Marketing Platforms to Help Your Digital Marketing Strategy

Digital marketing is an essential tool for making a business success. Nowadays there are so many platforms that demand the attention of content marketers to create an active online presence. The marketing is evolving over the time and reaching the audience through social media profiles and blogs is not enough anymore. One of the elements becoming an essential part of the strategies is video marketing.

Companies that are opting to share videos on their websites are more likely to attract more audience. The videos allow you to share tons of information in a short time. People are often hesitant to read long blog posts or site content, but they can engage with a video a few minutes long. Several video marketing platforms allow companies to share and advertise their content with the audience to help in build a good client base.

Here are some of the platforms you can use.

YouTube is highly responsible for promoting the idea of video marketing. It is without any doubt the most popular and extensive platform for sharing videos. The best aspect of this video hosting service is that it is entirely free. It has so many excellent features to offer. It allows you to share the videos, advertise them and build your brand. An interesting fact about the YouTube is that it is also the second largest search engine in the world which means that people search all kinds of material ranging from music to product demonstration to educational videos. It is an excellent platform that allows you to reach the potential clients. Another unique point about this platform is that it allows you to track the performance of the videos you upload. You can use real YouTube views or Google analytics to know how successful your video marketing is.

If you are looking for a platform that is designed specifically for business videos heatmap then Wistia is an excellent choice. It provides complete control over the branding of the videos embedded on the site. You have the power to add share button. You can also integrate marketing tools so that you can collect the emails of the viewers and use them for trigger campaigns. Videos of Wistia have Twitter integration which makes it possible to watch the videos within the tweet. It comes with an analytics package. It has a heatmap for each view which lets you know which parts of the video are most viewed or skipped. The information is helpful in analyzing the video library. There are no display ads, heat maps, and it allows the users to manage their sponsorships and advertisements.

It is not a free platform but it offers a fourteen-day trial in which you can explore the whole system before you have to pay. The system is designed for the marketers. The trial period is highly useful as it lets you check all the features that the platform has to offer. It allows you to customize the video player. It also provides thumbnail that is useful in attracting customers. It has excellent features of analytics and integration which help in tracking the performance of the videos. The platform allows you to treat the videos as a marketing strategy.

It is a well-designed video hosting platform for businesses. It allows you to integrate the videos in marketing content by adding curated playlists, email collection forms and call to action. It also helps in tracking the individual users that are interacting with the content you are uploading. It offers features such as aggregate, heat maps, and data that is individual. It also has an option for privacy settings which allow you to address privacy issue. You can also take a look at the SEO option to make sure the video is ranking higher in the search results.

This platform allows the users to use custom video players. The custom players can be added to the websites and social media platforms. It is an excellent platform that also allows the users to live stream. It has fifteen player templates to offer, and each template is available in six languages. It comes with a built-in social sharing. It also provides YouTube sync which is an excellent time-saving feature as it links the videos automatically to YouTube which helps in offering a wider range.

