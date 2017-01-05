5 dead as perennial A-Ibom, C-River community war escalates

By Chioma Onuegbu & Emmanuel Ayungbe

Uyo—The age-long boundary dispute between two communities, Ikot Offiong, in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State and Oku Iboku in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has reportedly claimed five lives as hostilities resumed.

Vanguard gathered that few private and commercial vehicles plied the Uyo-Calabar route, yesterday, for fear of the unknown as some vehicles, including a trailer passing the area, were reportedly burnt, Monday, when the fight resumed.

A youth from Oku Iboku, who simply identified himself as Ifiok, said: “I was still in Uyo about 6p.m., Monday, when I got a call. I was told that four persons were killed. This morning I heard that one Victor was also killed, making it five persons that have been killed in the crisis.

“In fact, I have a friend from Oku Iboku, who said he received a call last night and was told that his brother has been killed. It is so sad.

“For now, I do not know the families that lost their people in the crisis. This lingering communal war has led to the displacement of many of our people. Some refused to come back to the community because it is escalating. This crisis has been there even before I was born.”

Also a civil servant, who did not want his name mentioned, said though he observed on his way from Calabar to Uyo yesterday morning that police and the Army have been drafted to the affected areas, he would not advise anybody to go close to the area at the moment.

You remember that the communities fought before the end of 2016, and we were told people lost their lives too. Something needs to be done to address this immediately.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Cordelia Nwawe, said she has not been informed that anybody died in the crisis, adding that police have been deployed to the area.

