5 Important Things to Know About ‘Resumption’ of MMM Operations

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

MMM Nigeria earilier today announced that it is open again, after a month’s of freezing mavro’s.

Here are 5 things to know about the resumption (according to the message):

  1. You can now login and see your available for withdrawal amount.
  2. The number of people that can GH per day is restricted to a certain amount
  3. The poor and economically disadvantaged will be attended to first – People withdrawing little money from the system will be allowed to withdraw their money (or people with small PH)
  4. People with huge investments (big PH) won’t be able to withdraw their money
  5. For some reasons, some participants will not be able to GH at the moment

