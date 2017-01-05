5 Important Things to Know About ‘Resumption’ of MMM Operations
MMM Nigeria earilier today announced that it is open again, after a month’s of freezing mavro’s.
This is to officially inform you that MMM Nigeria is open for business a day earlier than promised! Let's go there Nigerians! pic.twitter.com/9zAb28OeYI
— MMM Nigeria Support (@MMMNigeriaHelp) January 13, 2017
Here are 5 things to know about the resumption (according to the message):
- You can now login and see your available for withdrawal amount.
- The number of people that can GH per day is restricted to a certain amount
- The poor and economically disadvantaged will be attended to first – People withdrawing little money from the system will be allowed to withdraw their money (or people with small PH)
- People with huge investments (big PH) won’t be able to withdraw their money
- For some reasons, some participants will not be able to GH at the moment
