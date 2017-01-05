Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 Nigerian Celebrities That Should Get Married In 2017

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In 2016, some of us hoped that certain Nigerian celebrity pairs would get hooked and tie nuptial knots. This didn’t happen because they either didn’t see what we saw or they were just…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.