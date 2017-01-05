Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 Nollywood actors to watch out for in 2017 – News24 Nigeria

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


News24 Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
5 Nollywood actors to watch out for in 2017
News24 Nigeria
Greg OJ is an actor, and he proved it in 2016. The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Best Actor nominee featured in 2016 movies including "It's Her Day," "Just Not Married," "Room 315," "Arbitration" and "Sure L'ere." Two of his movies screened at the 2016 …
Top 5 2016 Nollywood box office actressesNigerian Entertainment Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.