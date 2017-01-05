5 ways Nigerians can deal with stalkers on social media

Cyberstalking may seem like fiction as not many in Nigeria are aware of its occurrence, however, it is quite real. With the advancement of technology and the birth of numerous links on the social…

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

