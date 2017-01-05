50 Absolutely Perfect “I Love You” Quotes That Nail True Love

By Your Tango

Need some help saying how you feel? We’ve got you covered.

Saying I love you means everything! These three words can take weeks, months or even years to say and they are three of the most beautiful words a person can utter or hear. We dug around for the best “I love you” quotes only to help you express how you feel in the most unique and touching ways possible.

We know “I love you ” isn’t always easy to say, so we hope each love quote here will provide the inspiration you need.

1. ” ‘Cause all of me

Loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections

Give your all to me

I’ll give my all to you

You’re my end and my beginning

Even when I lose I’m winning.”

– John Legend , “All Of Me”

2. “I love you and I don’t want to lose you. Because my life has been better since the day I found out.”

– Anonymous

3. “Love is too weak a word for what I feel. I luuurve you, you know, I loave you, I luff you, two F’s, yes I have to invent, of course I do, don’t you think I do?”

-Alvy (Woody Allen ) to Annie ( Diane Keaton) in

Annie Hall

4. “When I saw you, I was afraid to meet you. When I met you I was afraid to kiss you. When I kissed you, I was afraid to love you. Now that I love you, I am afraid to lose you.”

-Anonymous

5. “I love you because you’re AWESOME just like me!”

—Anonymous

6. “You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love … I love … I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on.”

—Darcy (Matthew MacFadyen ) to Elizabeth ( Keira Knightley ) in Pride and Prejudice

7. “I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride; so I love you because I know no other way.”

— Pablo Neruda

8. “Just wanted to let you know that I love you even though you aren’t naked right now.”

—Anonymous

9. “I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you.”

—Roy Croft

10. “He doesn’t love you. But I love you. I want you to have your own thoughts and ideas and feelings, even when I hold you in my arms.”

—George Emerson (Julian Sands ) in A Room With A View

11. “I love you like a fat kid loves cake.”

— Scott Adams

12. “I love you, and I will love you until I die, and if there’s a life after that, I’ll love you then.”

―Cassandra Clare, City of Glass

13. “I love you, with no beginning, no end. I love you as you have become an extra necessary organ in my body. I love you as only a girl could love a boy. Without fear. Without expectations. Wanting nothing in return, except that you allow me to keep you here in my heart, that I may always know your strength, your eyes, and your spirit that gave me freedom and let me fly.”

― Coco J. Ginger

14. “Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.”

—Anonymous

15. “Immature love says: ‘I love you because I need you.’ Mature love says ‘I need you because I love you.’”

— Erich Fromm

16. “I love you so, But why I love you, I’ll never know.”

— Jay-Z , “Why I Love You”

17.”There isn’t one person in the world that I want more than I want you.”

—Anonymous

18. “I’ve never fallen in love right off the bat. I get scared to say I love you too soon because it means so much. It means you’re not seeing an end to things.”

— Leighton Meester

19. “I love you. I am at rest with you. I have come home.”

— Dorothy L. Sayers

20. You are my best friend, my human diary, and my other half. You mean the world to me and I love you.”

—Anonymous

21. “But I love you I’m totally and completely in love with you and I don’t care if you think it’s too late. I’m telling you anyway.”

— Natalie Portman in No Strings Attached

22. “For you see, each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.”

— Rosemonde Gerard

23. “I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.”

—Leo Christopher

24. “A hundred hearts would be too few

To carry all my love for you.”

—Unknown

25. “The hours I spend with you I look upon as sort of a perfumed garden, a dim twilight, and a fountain singing to it. You and you alone make me feel that I am alive. Other men it is said have seen angels, but I have seen thee and thou art enough.”

— George Moore

26. “I have died every day waiting for you

Darling, don’t be afraid I have loved you

For a thousand years

I’ll love you for a thousand more.”

— Christina Perri “A Thousand Years”

27. “Ask me to define my love for you and I’ll say it’s captured in every beautiful memory of our past, detailed out in vivid visions of our dreams and future plans, but most of all it’s right now, in the moment where everything I’ve ever wanted in my life is standing right in front of me.”

—Leo Christopher

28. “I’m in love with you, and I’m not in the business of denying myself the simple pleasure of saying true things. I’m in love with you, and I know that love is just a shout into the void, and that oblivion is inevitable, and that we’re all doomed and that there will come a day when all our labor has been returned to dust, and I know the sun will swallow the only earth we’ll ever have, and I am in love with you.”

—John Green, The Fault In Our Stars

29. “Whenever I’m alone with you

You make me feel like I am home again.

Whenever I’m alone with you

You make me feel like I am whole again”

– The Cure, “Lovesong”

30. “I saw that you were perfect and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more.”

—Anonymous

31. “She knew she loved him when ‘home’ went from being a place to being a person.”

—E. Leventhal

32. “You are my today and all of my tomorrows.”

—Leo Christopher

33. “You have me. Until every last star in the galaxy dies. You have me.”

—Amie Kaufman

34. “Your arms feel more like home than any house every did.”

—Unknown

35. “In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you.”

—Virginia Woolf

36. “Don’t be afraid to lose him, because if a man truly loves you, he’s not going anywhere.”

-Steve Harvey

37. “We loved with a love that was more than love.”

—Edgar Allan Poe

38. “A woman who opens her heart to love you, when it’s already broken, is braver than any person you’ll meet.”

—Steven Benson

39. “I would find you in any lifetime.”

—Kanye West

40. “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.”

—Emily Brontë

41. “It was rather beautiful: the way he put her insecurities to sleep, the way he dove into her eyes and starved all the fears and tasted all the dreams she kept coiled beneath her bones.”

—Christopher Poindexter

42. “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with someone, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”

—When Harry Met Sally

43. “I have nothing special to offer except my capacity to love you.”

—A. R. Asher

44. “She’s the kind of magic that you marry.”

—Adrian Michael

45. “The first time I saw you, my heart whispered, ‘That’s the one.’”

—Unknown

46. “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk in my garden forever.”

—Alfred, Lord Tennyson

47. “When all my dreams come true, the one I want next to me – it’s you.”

—One Tree Hill

48. “I love you for all that you are, all that you have been, and all you’re yet to be.”

—Unknown

49. “There is no remedy for love, but to love more”

– Henry David Thoreau

50 “You’ve a place in my heart no one else could have”

– F Scott Fitzgerald

This Post originally appeared on Your Tango

This post was syndicated from Trendiee. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

