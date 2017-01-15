50 Companies bid for NNPC’s Boat Supply Term Contract

A total of 50 companies recently submitted bids to partake in the provision of sea worthy Tug boats on charter time basis for the maritime operational requirements of the NNPC in Lagos, Warri and Port Harcourt. The public bid opening event which was held at the Abuja Corporate Headquarters of the Corporation had in attendance representatives of the bidding companies with officials of the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, and some members of the civil society as observers. Successful companies, according to Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Abuja, would be engaged on a two year term contract in the first instance with an option of renewal for a further one year.

