50 exotic dancers perform sexy dance routines at top politician’s bizarre funeral (pics)

Fifty scantily clad exotic dancers rode on top of 50 jeeps and performed sexy dance routines at a bizarre funeral ceremony for a Taiwanese politician.

Event was organised by the politician’s son who said his father was excited about life and this was a worthy way to send him forth.

Former Chiayi County Council Speaker Tung Hsiang, pictured below, passed away in December last year at the age of 76. His funeral took place on Tuesday.

The funeral procession his son organised was several kilometers in length and featured traditional bands, drummer troupes, more than 100 imported luxury cars, and 50 girls, dressed in skimpy tops

and shorts, pole dancing on top of 50 jeeps.

(File photo: Tung Hsiang, second from left)

The unique procession lasted for about two hours, attracted much attention and many passersby stopped to watch, take photos or shoot video.

