50 firms bid for NNPC’s 2-yr boat supply term contract

By Prince Okafor

Abuja — THE Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has said that 50 companies have submitted bids to take part in the provision of sea worthy tug boats on charter time basis for it’s maritime operational requirements in Lagos, Warri and Port Harcourt.

The successful companies would be engaged on a two year contract in the first instance with an option of renewal for a further one year.

The corporation’s Group General Manager, Supply Chain Management, Mr. Shehu Liman, disclosed this during a public bid opening event at the NNPC headquarters in Abuja.

He said: “The management of the corporation under the watch of Dr. Maikanti Baru is determined to sustain the values of transparency and integrity in the procurement process.”

He said that apart from providing a level playing space for all stakeholders, the public bid exercise was in conformity with existing Federal Government legislation on procurement which is also in line with the NNPC standing regulations on procurement to ensure transparency and fairness.

The bid covered services such as stand-by and positioning vessels at the Single Point Mooring, SPM, buoy among other marine services.

Similarly, Group General Manager, Marine Logistics Division of NNPC, Mr. Dalhatu Makama, also said that, “The essence of the bid process was to ensure that companies with the requisite experience in maritime operations are given the opportunity to compete for the available service in a fair and transparent manner.”

