50-year old Janet Jackson gives birth to first child

SINGER Janet Jackson has at the age of 50 given birth to her first child, a baby boy, her publicist has confirmed. A statement said the musician and her Qatari businessman husband, Wissam Al Mana, were “thrilled” to welcome the infant, Eissa Al Mana. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” the […]

