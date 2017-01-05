Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

50-year old Janet Jackson gives birth to first child

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SINGER Janet Jackson has at the age of 50 given birth to her first child, a baby boy, her publicist has confirmed. A statement said the musician and her Qatari businessman husband, Wissam Al Mana, were “thrilled” to welcome the infant, Eissa Al Mana. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post 50-year old Janet Jackson gives birth to first child appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.