Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

50 Year Old Japanese Striker Signs New Contract With Club

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura will take his professional football career into his 50s after signing a new contract with second-tier Yokohama FC. Miura, who retired from international football 17 years ago, is the oldest scorer in the history of the domestic league after netting at the age of 49 last season. He turns 50 on…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post 50 Year Old Japanese Striker Signs New Contract With Club appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.