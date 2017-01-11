50 Year Old Japanese Striker Signs New Contract With Club

Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura will take his professional football career into his 50s after signing a new contract with second-tier Yokohama FC. Miura, who retired from international football 17 years ago, is the oldest scorer in the history of the domestic league after netting at the age of 49 last season. He turns 50 on…

The post 50 Year Old Japanese Striker Signs New Contract With Club appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

