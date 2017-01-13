Pages Navigation Menu

$50000 Theft: APC accuses Fayose of plan to withdraw case from court – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 13, 2017


Daily Post Nigeria

$50000 Theft: APC accuses Fayose of plan to withdraw case from court
Daily Post Nigeria
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has accused Governor Ayodele Fayose of alleged “clandestine moves” to withdraw the case of alleged theft of N75m in the Government House. The case is before the Chief Magistrate Court, in Ado-Ekiti
