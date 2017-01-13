$50,000 Theft: APC accuses Fayose of plan to withdraw case from court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has accused Governor Ayodele Fayose of alleged “clandestine moves” to withdraw the case of alleged theft of N75m in the Government House. The case is before the Chief Magistrate Court, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. In a statement on Friday by Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, the party […]