$50,000 Theft: APC accuses Fayose of plan to withdraw case from court

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has accused Governor Ayodele Fayose of alleged “clandestine moves” to withdraw the case of alleged theft of N75m in the Government House. The case is before the Chief Magistrate Court, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. In a statement on Friday by Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, the party […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

