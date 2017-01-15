51 years after death in 1966 coup: People misunderstood Akintola — Daughter

By Akoma Chinweoke

Dr. Abimbola Akintola, daughter of a former premier of the defunct Western Region, the late Samuel Ladoke Akintola, has described his father, who was killed by the military in the coup of January 15, 1966 as a very misunderstood man .

She disclosed this at the Afe Babalola Auditorium, university of Lagos, Akoka, during the launch of the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Memorial Foundation as part of the activities mark the 51st anniversary of the death of the politician.

“If we can recollect all that Akintola said, tell me today where you can find the answers to all that. There is still a lots of ignorance in Nigeria. Akintola said so much and today he is no more . They gave him all sorts of names going from Baba Lamilami to Akintola taku, things that are not supposed to be said. We accept our fate knowing that one day, a day like this would be created not by our leaders, not by any of us but by God Himself. My father was a very misunderstood man but I tell you, God understood him and we his children and others who had made researches on him equally do and we appreciate him and for this we thank God”.

The foundation she said aims to carry out research on the life and legacies of Akintola, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, particularly in the areas of values in service, education, religious and ethnic tolerance, integrity and accountability towards immortalizing these ideals for posterity among others.

The Chairman of the event, Dr. Yomi Finnih, described the late premier as a honest gentleman and one person that the country was really missing, adding that it was a great idea to have a permanent establishment in memory of such an accomplished teacher, front line journalist, first Nigerian Minister of Labour, first leader of the opposition in the Federal House of Representatives and premier.

The guest speaker, at the event, Prof. Raph Akinfeleye, while delivering a lecture, titled Democracy, Journalistic Integrity and National Security, regretted that the late politician was called unprintable names, but described Akintola as a political high risk taker and one man who added purity to the metamorphosis of Nigeria’s politics.

The post 51 years after death in 1966 coup: People misunderstood Akintola — Daughter appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

