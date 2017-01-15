Pages Navigation Menu

51 Years of Nigeria’s 1st coup: What British Intelligence officials wrote about it

It is exactly 51 years today that the military struck in Nigeria. In that intervention, a crop of First Republic politicians lost their lives: Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa; Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto and Premier of Northern Region; Chief Ladoke Akintola, Premier, Western Region and others.

