52 Nigerians Dead, 120 Wounded After Military Jet “Accidentally” Bombed IDP Camp

At least 52 people were killed after a Nigerian fighter jet accidentally dropped a bomb on an internally displaced persons, IDP, camp, the MSF, otherwise known as Doctors Without Borders, said on Tuesday.

The international organisation, whose officials were present at the Rann camp in Borno State when the incident occurred, said another 102 people were injured from the incident.

The MSF, which further revealed that it is currently providing first aid to the 120 injured persons in Rann, made these known in a statement issued to the media in Borno State.

The Nigerian military, which has claimed responsibility for the attack, is yet to provide its casualty figures.

Speaking on the incident, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen Lucky Irabor, confirmed that he authorised the bombing, adding that the airstrike was conducted after report emerged on the gathering of Boko Haram fighters within the region.

“This morning today, we received reports about gathering of Boko Haram terrorists somewhere in Kala Balge Local Government area of Borno State. We got a coordinate and I directed that the air should go to address the problem. “Unfortunately the strike was conducted but it turned out that the locals somewhere in Rann were affected. “We are yet to get the details of the casualties. But we have some civilians that have been killed, others are wounded and we also have two of our soldiers that were also wounded. Among some that are wounded are local staffs of the Medicine Sans Frontiers as well as ICRC,” he said.

The post 52 Nigerians Dead, 120 Wounded After Military Jet “Accidentally” Bombed IDP Camp appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

