Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

55 year old man loses his penis after fight over parking space

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A man has had his penis removed after getting into a row over a parking space in Minsk, central Belarus.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The argument broke out when a younger man, 33, took a shovel and used it to clean a space out of the snow for his wife to park.

When he returned the shovel to the garage, another car driven by an older man, 55, took the space he’d cleared. The older man refused to move and the younger man allegedly stamped on his head and
groin.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors were forced to remove his penis.
He is still in hospital and the younger man has been arrested and is facing up to two years in jail.
Neither were named in local media reports.  

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.