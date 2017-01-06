5,650 killed by suicide bombers worldwide in 2016: report

A study by the Israeli Institute for National Security Studies on Friday indicated that last year was the deadliest recorded for suicide bombings, with more than 5,650 people killed worldwide. A statement from the Tel Aviv-based institute said not less than 800 perpetrators carried out 469 suicide attacks in 28 countries. It said the Islamic State group directly or indirectly responsible for 70 per cent of the bombings.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

