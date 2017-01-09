58 000 Gauteng pupils still without a school – News24
|
News24
|
58 000 Gauteng pupils still without a school
News24
Johannesburg – At least 58 000 Gauteng pupils are yet to be placed in a school, the provincial education department said on Monday. The department had received many late applications, despite the process being opened from April to June and from June to …
Thousands of learners still unplaced in Western Cape, Gauteng
45 000 Gauteng pupils have no place at school
Gauteng schools open for registration
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG