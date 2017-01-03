59 Inmates Of Jos Prisons Excell With Good Grades In National Examinations
59 inmates of the Jos Prisons that sat for national examinations conducted by the National Examination Council, NECO, and the Federal Ministry of Education, under the Jos Prisons Adult Education School Programme, have successfully passed their papers in flying colours. The Spokesperson of the Jos Command of the Nigerian Prisons Service, Mr. Ayedo Luka,in a statement on Tuesday gave …
The post 59 Inmates Of Jos Prisons Excell With Good Grades In National Examinations appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG