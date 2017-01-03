59 Inmates Of Jos Prisons Excell With Good Grades In National Examinations

59 inmates of the Jos Prisons that sat for national examinations conducted by the National Examination Council, NECO, and the Federal Ministry of Education, under the Jos Prisons Adult Education School Programme, have successfully passed their papers in flying colours. The Spokesperson of the Jos Command of the Nigerian Prisons Service, Mr. Ayedo Luka,in a statement on Tuesday gave …

The post 59 Inmates Of Jos Prisons Excell With Good Grades In National Examinations appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

