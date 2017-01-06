6 cool facts about past presidential inaugurations in the US – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
6 cool facts about past presidential inaugurations in the US
NAIJ.COM
There are thousands of people who do not look forward to watching or attending an inauguration ceremony because they think the ceremony will be a long and boring affair. Some get weary of having to sit all day at an event like that when they could …
Who's singing for Trump at the inauguration?
The great obsessions of US Presidents: Donald Trump's thumbs up vs Barack Obama's 'V'
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG