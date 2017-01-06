6 die, many injured in Ogun, Katsina auto crashes

By Daud Olatunji

Six people lost their lives while many others sustained injuries in separate auto accidents in Sagamu, Ogun State and Malumfashi-Funtua Road in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, yesterday.

The auto crash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Sagamu, Ogun State, claimed the lives of three persons, while two others sustained injuries.

The state Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Clement Oladele, confirming the incident, disclosed that the accident involved a black Honda CRV with number plates KRD933DD and a white DAF trailer, number plates JJJ107XD.

He said the accident could have been caused by speeding.

According to him, “the accident occurred around 2p.m. and the rescue team were on ground to immediately manage the situation.

“The accident involved five persons— two males and three females— in which one male and one female got injured, while one male and two females died.“

Oladele explained that both the injured and the dead were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH, Sagamu.

The Sector Commander advised motorists to avoid speeding and also to obey traffic rules and regulations.

Also, yesterday, at least three persons died in a motor accident on Malumfashi-Funtua Road in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Alhaji Abdu Bagadawa, FRSC Sector Commander in Katsina State, disclosed that the accident occurred at Karfi village.

He said that the accident involved a Volkswagen bus with number plates KTU 203 AA, with 15 passengers on board.

Bagadawa explained that the vehicle skidded off the road and went to the bush, when the driver attempted to dodge a pothole, while speeding.

He said that the three passengers died on the spot, while the remaining passengers, who sustained various degrees of injuries, were rushed to Malumfashi General Hospital.

He urged motorists to desist from excessive speed and abide by traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents.

