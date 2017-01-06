6 facts about Ohanaeze Ndigbo new leader – NAIJ.COM
6 facts about Ohanaeze Ndigbo new leader
On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, Chief Nnia Nwodo, emerged the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Nwodo won with 242 votes to beat his closest contender, Prof Chiweyite Ejike who got 13 votes. Chief Nnia Nwodo. The new Ohanaeze leader is not a …
