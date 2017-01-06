6 things you should know about Pastor Obayemi, the new “National Overseer” of RCCG

Pastor Enoch Adejare has stepped down as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria.

He made the announcement on Saturday, December 7, as his members and all the lovers of the man of God were stunned since they were not expecting such a shocking move by the world renowned leader.

According to DailyTrust, Pastor Joseph.O. Obayemi who was a deputy in charge of Finance and a member of governing council before his appointment. He was promoted alongside others last August to the position of Assistant General Overseer.

Adeboye who was said to have appointed Obayemi during a ministers Thanksgiving service on Saturday morning has led the church since 1981 after he was ordained by the church founder, Late Reverend Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi.

Here are six facts you should know about the man who will now head RCCG church in Nigeria.

1. Pastor Obayemi was picked from Lagos state, as he was the clergyman in charge of Lagos Province 28, Region 2.

2. As one of the prominent ministers of the assembly, he has been one of the decision makers as a member of the governing council of RCCG.

3. He also seems to be a trustworthy fellow to have been picked by Pastor Adeboye as he was a deputy in charge of Finance.

4. The incoming GO also headed the board of governors, House fellowship of the RCCG body.

5. His selection may also have been based on the fact that he was a special assistant to Daddy GO on Finance PICR in the region where he was the pastor.

6. In 2015, he laid the foundation of the place of worship of the province, although it was a temporary site.