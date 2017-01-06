6 top destinations for Nigerian travellers in 2017 – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
6 top destinations for Nigerian travellers in 2017
TheCable
London, a city in the home country of British Airways, is number one on the list of six top destinations for Nigerian travellers in 2017. New Orleans made its debut entry in the annual list put together by British Airways. Here are the six top …
2017 Top Six Destinations of the British Airways
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG