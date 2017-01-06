Nigeria: Kaduna Airport Ready for Operations, Minister Assures – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria: Kaduna Airport Ready for Operations, Minister Assures
AllAfrica.com
The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has assured that the Kaduna Airport would be fully ready for operations during the six-week closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Sirika stated this while briefing newsmen …
FG orders FAAN to relocate Abuja mobile tower to Kaduna airport
Hadi Sirika Kaduna Airport ready for operations – Minister assures
Gov. el-Rufai pledges commitment to smooth flight operations from Kaduna airport
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG