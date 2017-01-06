6-Week Closure of Abuja Airport: FG Assures that Kaduna Airport will be Ready for Operations

The Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has assured that the Kaduna International Airport will be fully ready for operations during the 6-week closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Sirika stated this while briefing newsmen during an inspection tour of the Airport on Friday in Kaduna. He said that the existing 500 passenger […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

