6-Week Closure of Abuja Airport: FG Assures that Kaduna Airport will be Ready for Operations
The Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has assured that the Kaduna International Airport will be fully ready for operations during the 6-week closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Sirika stated this while briefing newsmen during an inspection tour of the Airport on Friday in Kaduna. He said that the existing 500 passenger […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG