Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

6-Week Closure of Abuja Airport: FG Assures that Kaduna Airport will be Ready for Operations

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has assured that the Kaduna International Airport will be fully ready for operations during the 6-week closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Sirika stated this while briefing newsmen during an inspection tour of the Airport on Friday in Kaduna. He said that the existing 500 passenger […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.