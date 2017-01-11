60 undergraduates get N6m scholarship from Sen Orji – Vanguard
UMUAHIA—SIXTY undergraduate students from Abia Central Senatorial district in various institutions of higher learning across the country, weekend, in Umuahia, received N100,000 each at the second edition of Senator Theodore Orji's scholarship scheme.
