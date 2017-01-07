Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

7 Killed in Mogadishu Suicide Blasts – Voice of America

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Voice of America

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
7 Killed in Mogadishu Suicide Blasts
Voice of America
Somali policemen look at the wreckage of a destroyed car at the scene of a suicide attack at a checkpoint outside the main base of an African Union peacekeeping force in the Somali capital Mogadishu, Jan. 2, 2017. Share. Share on Facebook · Share on …
Mogadishu airport blast: Explosion and heavy gunfire heard in Somalia's capitalThe Independent
Somalia: Is Support for African Military Mission in Somalia Waning?AllAfrica.com
Suicide car bomber outside Mogadishu airport kills 3: PoliceDaily Mail
Al-Arabiya –UPI.com –International Business Times –Aljazeera.com
all 76 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.