7 killed in southern Afghanistan suicide bombing

A suicide bomber blew himself up in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday, killing at least seven and injuring another six people in a home where a ceremony was being celebrated. Aqa-Noor Kintoz, Helmand Province Police Chief, said it remained unclear who owned the house in the city of Lashkargh. Omar Zwak, the Provincial Governor’s Spokesman, said…

The post 7 killed in southern Afghanistan suicide bombing appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

