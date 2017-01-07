7 killed in southern Afghanistan suicide bombing
A suicide bomber blew himself up in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday, killing at least seven and injuring another six people in a home where a ceremony was being celebrated. Aqa-Noor Kintoz, Helmand Province Police Chief, said it remained unclear who owned the house in the city of Lashkargh. Omar Zwak, the Provincial Governor’s Spokesman, said…
