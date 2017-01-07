7 months salary arrears: Group ask Ikpeazu to resign

By Peter Okutu

EBONYI state Chapter of Abia state town union Presidents and Community leader, Chief Chukwunyere Okogbue friday called on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State to resign as Governor over his inability to pay workers’ salaries in the last 7 months.

In a press statement signed by the group Spokesperson after its meeting, the town Union President expressed regret that most families in Abia today were going through economic hardship and starvation following the Governor’s insensitivity to the plight of the people.

The Town union Presidents who passed a vote of no confidence on the Governor expressed worry that while the staff of the Abia Teaching Hospital were being owed 8 months salary, their counterpart in Abia Polytechnic staff and lecturers were also being owed 8 months salary equally.

Chief Okogbue explained that while other states received bail out funds and utilized them to off set arrears of salaries owed civil servants in the state, Governor Ikpeazu apart from the bail out fund also recently received about N17 billion from the Paris club refund and till date has failed to channel the money to the payment of workers salaries and other meaningful venture in the state.

He insisted that during the last general election in the state, it was clear to everyone that Abians did not vote for Ikpeazu adding that what is currently playing out in the state is a clear indication that the Governor lacked the political will, the capability and desire to govern the state.

The post 7 months salary arrears: Group ask Ikpeazu to resign appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

