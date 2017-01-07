7 Stunning Photos of Birthday Girl, Anita Joseph
Top Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has released some new photos to celebrate her birthday. The sexy actress looks absolutely breathtaking in the photoshoot she shared on Instagram. To celebrate her new age, she wrote; “HBD TO ME, Thank you Lord It’s been your grace It’s my year of jubilation My story for dis year is …
The post 7 Stunning Photos of Birthday Girl, Anita Joseph appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG