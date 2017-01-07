7 ways to KISS a Girl Passionately That Every Guy Must Know

There is a need of passion in every relationship, so if you are in one, you will need to develop it. You can achieve that by kissing, cuddling and pampering plays.

That is the reason why in this article we will present you some tricks, so you would be a better kisser for your partner.

– Bite your girlfriend gently while you are kissing her, in order to share some seductive and passionate kisses. It would also be even better if you start kissing her cheeks and neck.

– The Fresh kiss is the most passionate and seductive kiss (it is a kiss in which you use your tongue gently in her mouth).

– Before going on a date with your girlfriend, put some lip balm, so your lips won’t be dry when you kiss her. That will result in better kissing at the end of the date.

– Always choose good places for kissing, such as movie theaters. So, don’t rush to bring your girlfriend right in your bedroom, if you are still in the start of your relationship.

– WHILE YOU KISS YOUR GIRL, TRY NOT TO BUMP YOUR NOSE WITH YOUR GIRL’S. SO, ACCEPT OUR ADVICE AND TILT YOUR HEAD SLIGHTLY TO THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION OF HERS, IN ORDER NOT TO DO THAT.

– Another important thing is to not ignore her bottom lip, because in that way by kissing it, you show your big desire for her.

– After all, you are a man, so you should have courage and strong sexual appeal. You will need to learn a lot of techniques in order to know how to kiss your girl appropriately. That will help you in straightening your relationship from the beginning.