‘70% of Igbos don’t listen to radio or read newspapers’ – Imo state government says
He stated this while speaking on the state government owned radio station, Imo Broadcasting Coporation, IBC, Owerri. That he “discovered” this during the yuletide season.
Nshirim also said he also discovered that Hausas are more informed as an Hausa shoemaker has a radio beside him which he listens to just to get informed.
”While others were enjoying their Christmas, I was moving all over the places because it is my duty as information commissioner to know how far I have informed the people”, as well as” to get feed back from them.” In what could be described as a shocking experience,”while going round I discovered to my horror, few things, that our people are not informed. “70 percent of Igbo do not listen to news, they do not read newspaper.” “I keep telling you, we say we are intelligent, we say we are informed but that Hausa boy that cleans your shoe has a radio in his pocket”, he simply put.
