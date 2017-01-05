‘70% of Igbos don’t listen to radio or read newspapers’ – Imo state government says

Obinna Nshirim, the Imo state Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, has said ”70 percent of Ndigbo do not listen to news, they do not read newspaper.”

He stated this while speaking on the state government owned radio station, Imo Broadcasting Coporation, IBC, Owerri. That he “discovered” this during the yuletide season.

Nshirim also said he also discovered that Hausas are more informed as an Hausa shoemaker has a radio beside him which he listens to just to get informed.