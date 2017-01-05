70% of Ndigbo don’t read newspapers, listen to radio —Imo govt

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri — Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, yesterday, said ”70 per cent of Ndigbo do not listen to news and do not read newspapers.”

Okorocha stated this on Imo Broadcasting Corporation, IBC, Owerri, through his Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, Obinna Nshirim.

Nshirim made this remark as part of what he “discovered” during the yuletide.

He said: ”While others were enjoying their Christmas, I was moving around because it is my duty as information commissioner to know how far I have informed the people as well as to get feedback from them.

“In what could be described as a shocking experience while going around, I discovered to my horror that our people are not informed.

“70 percent of Igbo do not listen to news, they do not read newspapers. We say we are intelligent, we say we are informed but that Hausa boy that cleans your shoe has a radio in his pocket.”

While criticizing those who did not believe in the free education policy of the government, he also blamed churches for using the newspapers to “play down the beauty of government.”

He said: ”I do not know what has come upon our churches. I think a man of God should acknowledge virtue and hit hard on vices. Thats what makes him a man of God.”

Nshirim did not mention the name of the newspaper, neither did he mention the name of any clergyman against Okorocha’s government.

On the issue of payment of pensioners in the state, Chief Jude Ugboaja, who called to contribute to the radio programme, raised what best could be described as a vital issue, as it affected pensioners in the state.

While presenting his opinion, he said: ”I discovered that some of these pensioners that have been paid are now saying that most of their pension arrears were not effectively calculated.

“Somehow, they were shortchanged. I want to suggest that the state government sets up an enquiry to actually find out whether those who are doing this, are doing it deliberately.”

