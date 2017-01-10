71-Year-Old Man Bust Having Sex On N2 – Makes A Run For It

I don’t know what’s more impressive, the fact that a man in his 70s is still getting it done or that he had the energy to flee.

There certainly won’t be a happy ending for the codger, because he now faces multiple charges after being caught with his pants down by traffic officials.

Let this be a lesson to all – sometimes it’s better to take your punishment on the chin. Here’s EWN:

Officers had spotted his car and stopped to assist only to find the two lovers in the act. Instead of exiting the car the man sped off only to be caught a while later. The City’s JP Smith says: “They requested the couple to get dressed and asked the man to get out of the vehicle so they could arrest him. He refused and sped off nearly running over the police officers. They gave chase and managed to apprehend the driver with help of South African Police on the N2. The man was detained at Somerset West SAPS and was charged with attempted murder, failing to comply with a lawful instruction and other offences.”

OK, less impressive that he made his escape in a vehicle – and that attempted murder charge isn’t exactly ideal.

Wherever you are, 71-year-old man, I hope you’ve learned from all this.

[source:ewn]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

