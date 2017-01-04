Pages Navigation Menu

73-year- old Cooreman returns to Ikorodu United

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

BELGIAN trainer Maurice Cooreman has rejoined Nigeria National League (NNL) side Ikorodu United. The 73-year- old will make a return to the dugout as head coach of the Oga Boys after agreeing a two-year deal before Christmas Day that will keep him with the Lagos club till 2018. Cooreman, delighted to return to Ikorodu United, […]

The post 73-year- old Cooreman returns to Ikorodu United appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

