73-year- old Cooreman returns to Ikorodu United
BELGIAN trainer Maurice Cooreman has rejoined Nigeria National League (NNL) side Ikorodu United. The 73-year- old will make a return to the dugout as head coach of the Oga Boys after agreeing a two-year deal before Christmas Day that will keep him with the Lagos club till 2018. Cooreman, delighted to return to Ikorodu United, […]
